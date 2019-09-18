Trivia for a terrific cause

COMMUNITY members passionate about dedicating their time to a great cause can put their brains to good use and take part in a trivia night this Friday night to raise funds for neurofibromatosis (NF).

NF is a genetic disorder that causes tumours to grow on the nerve cells, including the brain and spine. It affects as many as 1 in 2,500 births, in fact, it is more common than Cystic Fibrosis, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Huntington’s disease combined.

For five-year-old local Xavier Wynn and his family, NF is a debilitating constant. Recently, Xavier’s condition has worsened and he is now required to wear a Boston brace 23 hours a day.

In an effort to raise awareness and much-needed funds for NF, Xavier’s mum, Karla Williams and grandmother, Kerry Connolly have organised a second round of Trivia with a Twist.

The event will provide a relaxed and fun environment for people to gather with friends and to raise funds and awareness for NF.

Trivia with a Twist is taking place at Sherbourne Terrace this Friday, September 20 at 6:30pm. Tickets for the event are $45, including dinner. For more information or to book a spot, contact Kerry Connolly on 0439 711 157 or Allan Connolly on 0409 316 176.