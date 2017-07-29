Try one of the best pasties in Victoria David Lee

THEY are delicious, crispy and now, Fairleys SUPA IGA pasties are award winning, taking away a silver medal overall, and the title of best in Victoria, at the Baking Association of Australia 2017 Australia’s Best Pastie Competition.

Fairleys SUP IGA bakery manager, Jarrod Taylor said, “While South Australia won the overall best pastie, it’s a big achievement to come second overall and be crowned best in Victoria.

“We actually sell 1,00 units a week at the store, so that just goes to show how popular our pasties are.

“As well as our pastie award, we won gold for our Chicken Kiev Pie and silver for our Mediterranean Lamb Pie among other awards.”