Try out Fryers Street’s newest café Nicholise Garner

WITHIN the Aboriginal community the title ‘Aunty’ is given to a women by way of respect for the role she has played in your life. Jetjas means ‘aunty’ in the Yorta Yorta language.

Beautifully designed by owners, Con Giatrakos and Jackie Walker, Jetjas Café is Fryer’s Street’s newest eatery, with its name chosen to inspire a warm and homely feeling in patrons.

Jackie said, “We want people to feel the same warmth and comfort as they would if they were to visit with their aunty.”

Visually, this space is beautifully inviting with its gorgeous red gum countertop and recycled wood panels. Jackie said, “We found perfection in the imperfection of recycled materials which we’ve used throughout the restaurant bringing a beautiful atmosphere to the place.”

Providing home style, warming, comfort foods likes roasts and home made soups with Indigenous inspired flavours, Jetjas Café has already become a popular venue.

Situated on the corner of Fryers and Corio Streets, Shepparton, Jetjas Café is a wonderfully warm and inviting restaurant that reflects respect and pride as well as an open community feeling.

Visit Jetjas Café seven days a week open 6am until 4pm at 149 Fryers Street, Shepparton. Call 5821 8482 or follow them on Facebook.