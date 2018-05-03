Turaton, a play on the names: Tatura and Shepparton Nicholise Garner

WHETHER you’re a singer or an audience member, beautifully performed vocal harmonies are quite magical and uplifting. If you’ve ever dreamed of being a part of a choir, Turaton Music Company is a not-for-profit theatrical group comprising of members from diverse backgrounds, drawn together by a love of singing and theatre, and are always welcoming new members.

Turaton started life in 1944 as the Tatura Male Choir, providing entertainment around the Tatura district, west of Shepparton, Victoria. In past years, the company has performed many major musicals, including The Merry Widow, The Mikado, Naughty Marietta, Die Fledermaus, H.M.S Pinafore, Show Boat and Fiddler on the Roof. The company has changed over the years, but maintains a wide theatrical talent, both on and off-stage, of women and men with ages ranging from 17 to 70.

Long term Turaton Music Company member and now president, George Ferguson said, “Over the years I’ve got so much joy out of my involvement in Turaton, from being a performer to an engineer, working on sound and lighting.

“We practice once a week in Mooroopna and currently we are excited about our May shows coming up. Our ‘Singin’ the Sixties’ concerts begin in Dookie, Saturday, May 12 at 7:30pm.”

Follow Turaton on Facebook or take a look at their website www.turaton.org.au for all of the most current information.