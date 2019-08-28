Turning pages and turning heads

1 of 2

Enthusiastic students throughout Australia got dressed up as their favourite character for Book Week 2019, which ran last week from August 17 until August 23.

Each year, The Children’s Book Council of Australia brings children and books together to celebrate reading. During this time, children, teachers, schools, libraries, booksellers, authors and illustrators celebrate Australian children’s literature.

Thousands of children dress up as a character from their favourite book and take part in character parades, read books and visit libraries.

Bourchier Street Primary School students, Khyara (age 12) and Ka’Mya (8) turned heads and wowed audiences with their spectacular outfits at Friday’s parade, which was the result of imaginative creativity and lots of hard work from their mum, Amba Motto.

Ka’Mya dressed up as Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Khyara went dressed as Alice in Wonderland for book week. The girls’ outfits took about three months of dedication to make, with their mum, Amba working on the pieces whenever she had a spare moment.