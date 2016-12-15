Twelve days of free Christmas entertainment Nicholise Garner

TYPICALLY at this time of year, Shepparton Marketplace is bustling with free and low cost activities for children and families, starting with photo opportunities with Santa every day from now until Christmas Eve. Photo packages start at $20.95 and are instantly printed on site for families to enjoy immediately.

This Christmas, be entertained with 12 days of free entertainment at Shepparton Marketplace until Friday, December 23. Meet and greet Christmas characters, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Reindeer and the Gingerbread Man plus enjoy free face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon twisting and jumping castles. There will be a different activity on offer every day.

Also, until Christmas Eve, have your gifts beautifully wrapped for a gold coin donation and help the Leukaemia Foundation find a cure. The gift wrapping station is located at the front of BIG W, near the Santa set.

For more information or a full list of trading hours, visit www.sheppartonmarketplace.com.au and have a happy Christmas from all of the team at the Shepparton Marketplace.