Two outstanding local Indigenous women honoured David Lee

FAMILY members of two significant past local elders, Aunty Margaret Tucker (MBE) and Nora “Nanny” Charles were proud to see their relative’s faces painted on the walls of GV Water as part of the second stage of the Greater Shepparton City Council Aboriginal Street Art Project.

The second mural has been painted by street artist, Matt Adnate, who painted the first mural of William Cooper and Pastor Sir Douglas Nichols on the south side wall of GV Water last year.

Yorta Yorta woman, Aunty Margaret Tucker (MBE) was one of Australia’s first female Aboriginal rights activists and was highly active from the early 1930’s within the Australian Aborigines League (which she was involved in establishing) as well as holding many positions in different representative bodies and government advisory groups throughout her life. Aunty Margaret, also known as Aunty Marge, worked alongside various Yorta Yorta representatives including William Cooper, Sir Douglas Nicholls, Bill and Eric Onus and also her younger sister, Geraldine Briggs to advocate for the rights of Aboriginal people and is currently on the Aboriginal Honour Roll.

Yorta Yorta woman, Nanny Nora Charles was one of the earliest and best known local Aboriginal midwives. She was renowned throughout the region for travelling up and down the Murray to camps and missions to assist in the delivery of babies at a time when Aboriginal women were not permitted access to hospitals or medical professionals.

Grandson of Aunty Marge Tucker, Selwyn Burns said that he was very proud of his grandmother and what she had contributed to the local community and throughout Australia.

“Aunty Marge was an amazing woman and her courage and determination have made her recognised as one of Australia’s most influential Aboriginal females. Aunty Marge stood up for the rights of Aboriginal people and the family are very proud of her passion and eagerness to support her people,” Mr Burns said.

Daughter of Nanny Nora Charles, Aunty Lorna said, “She was a selfless soul who would always go out of her way to help everyone. She never wanted or looked for thanks.

“Mum felt proud and thankful that she was able to help so many mothers welcome their children into the world. This was a time when Aboriginal people weren’t allowed in hospitals, so Mum had a very important job to keep all the children and mothers safe and well, rain, hail or shine,” Aunty Lorna said.

GV Water managing director, Peter Quinn said, “It is great to publicly celebrate two outstanding women in Aunty Marge Tucker and Nanny Nora Charles for their contribution to the Aboriginal community and broader Australian society.”