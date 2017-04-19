Uncover career ideas and options David Lee

A great opportunity to explore what’s available

IT CAN be a daunting decision trying to work out what to do once you finish school, and to have many options available in the one place is a big help, which is why you cannot go past the 2017 Careers Day Out.

Providing regional secondary students andjob seekers with a one-stop-shop of ideas and opportunities, the 2017 Careers Day Out event, running on Thursday, April 27, will have over 70 exhibitors including universities and TAFEs, local employers, both large and small, employment agencies, support services and career advisors all under one roof.

Event organiser and GOTAFE marketing and communications officer, Emily Hamilton said that a key focus is to help open attendee’s eyes as to the training and job opportunities.

“We have more than 70 exhibitors and approximately 1,400 Year 10 students joining us for the biggest careers and training expo yet.

“Careers Day Out has a strong focus on work readiness, providing students and job seekers with a chance to hear from local professionals working in their dream jobs. There is also the chance to speak to current university students to find out what university life is really like.

“This year we are also featuring the sport and fitness industries and have special guests from the Richmond Football Club and AFL Goulburn Murray joining us for an insight into the breadth of careers available in their clubs.”

For the first time, the event will feature a Local Employment Hub. This provides an outlet for small businesses who have not previously had the resources to man a stall for the day, giving them the opportunity to come along for an hour or two and speak directly with students about their industry and the opportunities available locally. Local businesses with current job vacancies are also encouraged to send job descriptions to the Careers Day Out Committee for inclusion on the Local Jobs Wall.

Emily said, “The 2017 Careers Day Out is a free event open to the public from 10am to 2pm on Thursday 27 April 2017 at the McIntosh Centre, Shepparton Showgrounds and is made possible thanks to our generous sponsors, including GOTAFE, Greater Shepparton City Council and Business Centre, GMCU, SPC, La Trobe University, CoolHeads Young Driver Program, Goulburn Murray Water, Goulburn Valley Health, The Shepparton Adviser, Bendigo TAFE, The University of Melbourne, McDonalds, McPherson Media Group, V/Line, Moira Shire Council, The Apprenticeship Factory, The Outdoor Education Group, William Angliss Institute, Collarts – Australian College of the Arts and GMLLEN.

“Without the support of these sponsors, this community event wouldn’t be possible.”

For further information, contact GOTAFE on 5833 2770.