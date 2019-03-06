Under 14 basketball stars to descend on Shepparton

THE top 32 U14 boys and 32 U14 girls basketball teams are set to take to the Shepparton basketball courts in April for the 2019 U14 Country Championships, each vying for the chance to go on to compete in the U14 National Championships in October.

It is expected the championships will attract around 2,000 people to the Greater Shepparton area over the three-day event, which includes athletes, team staff, referees and spectators, bringing with it an expected $2M economic injection.

The event will commence on Saturday, April 6 and conclude on Monday, April 8 with the championship and divisional finals. Games will be played at the Shepparton Sports Stadium as well as Mercy Stadium at Notre Dame College and Visy Community Centre at Wanganui Park Secondary College.

Defending champions, Warrnambool Boys and Wodonga Girls will be back looking to reach the same heights and demonstrates excellence from their groups.

Basketball Victoria Country general manager, David Huxtable said, “BVC recognises Shepparton basketball and their band of volunteers can conduct a great event and each team and athlete will be well looked after.

“The city (Shepparton) caters well for its visitors and has numerous attractions and activities, for parents, siblings and friends to explore and discover the diversity of this region, whilst the championships are being conducted.”

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said, “Council strives to attract the biggest and best events to Greater Shepparton to help create and support local jobs, keep businesses busy and the economy strong.”