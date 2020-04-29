Unimpressed with Keelty Report

Editor,

To say I am unimpressed by Keelty’s latest report is an understatement. I had steam coming out my ears when I realised his first recommendation that “the MDBA should undertake further analysis of the causes of reduced inflows, specifically from the northern Basin and how this is impacting state water shares”, completely ignored the 50% reduction of inflows from the all important upper Murray and Victorian catchments, which supply the majority of Murray River inflows.

Keelty should sign up for his recommended school water literacy curriculum, as he has much to learn.

But what can you expect from a supposed ‘independent’ water policy novice, embedded with the MDBA, who have their fingerprints all over this report.

Shane Bugge

COBRAM VIC 3644