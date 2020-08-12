Unrivalled lifestyle at Kialla Lakes Estate

WHAT began as a masterful vision, best described as ambitious and well ahead of its time, is now widely recognised as one of the most successful residential estate developments in regional Victoria.

It’s often hard to believe that more than 35 years have passed since local developers, Kavant Nominees, first began work on their vision of the Kialla Lakes Estate.

Three lakes and several reserves encompassing wetlands, parks, and well-established walking tracks, and 45 stages later, the estate now boasts more than 1200 lots sold.

With the ease of access to Kialla’s Riverside Plaza shopping complex, the newly-established St Anne’s College, and the ever-expanding Emerald Bank tourist precinct, it’s easy to see how Kialla Lakes Estate still holds so much appeal.

With the majority of blocks around 800m2 now available pre-sale, it’s a perfect time to explore the options and consider joining more than 1200 families who have chosen to invest in the Kialla Lakes lifestyle.

Situated close to St Anne’s College, Stage 45, 46A and B are sure to sell quickly.

As always, the best blocks go first, so buyers are encouraged to get in early.

Peruse all the latest in new home design and speak directly with local builders at the display home village on Sanctuary Drive for all the inspiration you’ll need.

Enquire now about available lots with the sales teams at Kevin Hicks Real Estate on (03) 5821 8388 and Youngs & Co Real Estate on (03) 5820 8777.