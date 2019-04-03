Upgrade for Ardmona school begins

THE first sod was turned for a $631,592 redevelopment at Ardmona Primary School last week, which will restore its original buildings and refurbish the interior.

The works were designed by 1:1 Architects and will see the school’s existing classrooms and staffroom undergo structural restoration and modernisation.

It will include a complete replacement of the entire roof structure, along with new floor finishes, doors to the flexible classroom, and wall and ceiling linings.

Damaged weather boards will be replaced, while a fresh coat of paint will brighten both indoor and external spaces. Bowden Corp has been appointed to deliver the works, which are expected to be completed by July this year.

Minister for Education, James Merlino said, “This exciting redevelopment of Ardmona Primary School is yet another example of the school building boom happening right across Victoria.

“Upgrading Ardmona Primary School will give local children access to modern classrooms and facilities and the first-rate education they deserve.”

Member for Northern Victoria, Mark Gepp said, “Families in Ardmona will soon have a refurbished primary school for local kids to get the best start in life.

“This restoration will mean students and teachers will have a fresh and comfortable environment in which to learn and play.”