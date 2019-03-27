Vehicle dumping in parkland on the rise

PARKS Victoria seems to have its hands full when it comes to removing dumped vehicles from Shepparton’s parkland. The Adviser came across four vehicles dumped in parkland at the Raftery Road entrance to Shepparton Regional Park, which are part of 53 currently dumped in the park.

In 2018 Parks Victoria removed more than 40 cars from the Shepparton Regional Park and Lower Goulburn National Park.

Parks Victoria ranger team leader, Neville Wells said, “The dumping of cars in parkland is an ongoing issue for public land managers in and around Shepparton.

“The four dumped cars at the Raftery Road entrance to the Shepparton Regional Park will soon be removed.

“They have been towed to the park entrance by Parks Victoria from the locations they were dumped at within the park.

“Car removalists cannot access locations where cars are being dumped, hence retrieved cars are being towed to entrances so they can be collected and taken for scrap metal disposal.

“Rangers regularly patrol parks and are also urging members of the local community to keep an eye out for people illegally dumping cars and other materials.

“Dumping cars and rubbish in parks and reserves is not just unsightly but also potentially dangerous for visitors and impacts on native plants and animals.”

If you see someone dumping litter or an area where it has been dumped, you can report it to the EPA Litter line by visiting www.epa.vic.gov.au/reportlitter, by calling 1300 372 842 (1300 EPA VIC) or by downloading the app in the Apple or Google app stores or you can call Parks Victoria on 131 963.