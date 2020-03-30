Victorian farmers are well placed to feed us

The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) president, David Jochinke urged Victorians not to panic about running out of food.

“We produce more than we consume. We are a net exporter. At the moment, we are experiencing an unrealistic surge in demand. That means, if Victorians continue to purchase in bulk, it might take a few days to get things from paddock to plate.”

Mr Jochinke said Victoria has a strong competitive advantage across multiple agricultural industries including a global reputation as a source of clean, safe food and fibre and diversity of food we produce.

“Agriculture has proven time and time again to be able to withstand many of the economic shocks that often decimate other industries and we anticipate this pandemic will be no different,” Mr Jochinke said.

Victoria accounts for 23 percent of Australia’s total gross value of agriculture, 42 percent of Australia’s sheep and lamb meat, 62 percent of Australia’s milk and 32 percent of Australia’s horticultural products.

Rather than running out, Victoria produces more than we can consume. Stockpiling vegetables as some people seem to be doing, is not the best way to go. Fresh fruit and vegetables have a limited life span and our production levels mean it is unnecessary.

“Undoubtedly, there will be some challenges going forward,” Mr Jochinke said.

Mr Jochinke said COVID-19 may affect the movements of seasonal, casual and permanent workers and that may have an impact on the ability of farms to secure much-needed workers but believes we can work through those problems.