Victorian Government calls for Aboriginal heritage council members

The Victorian Government is inviting Traditional Owners to apply for four positions with the Victorian Aboriginal Heritage Council.

The council was created in May 2007 as part of the Aboriginal Heritage Act 2006.

There are 11 Traditional Owners, chosen by the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs. All members are required to live in Victoria and have a knowledge of Aboriginal cultural heritage.

Among the responsibilities of the council,they are to be the central coordinating body responsible for ancestral remains in Victoria. The council also advises the ministers for Aboriginal Affairs and Planning as well as providing advice to the secretary of the Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Other responsibilities are promoting public awareness and understanding of Aboriginal cultural heritage, managing the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Fund and facilitating research into Aboriginal cultural heritage in Victoria.

Victorian Traditional Owners who have extensive knowledge of Aboriginal cultural heritage and its regulatory environment, are residents of Victoria and have time to commit to council duties are strongly encouraged to apply.

For more information, visit aboriginalheritagecouncil.vic.gov.au.