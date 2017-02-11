Vietnam Veteran Rob Eade leads the way Nicholise Garner

Rob Eade is a rogue kind of character with a heart of gold. A Vietnam War veteran, Rob has made touring this country his life and he’s on a mission to commemorate the hundreds of Australian people who have lost their lives since the Vietnam War in service to our country.

Rob said, “Supa IGA in Port Kennedy, Western Australia in association with the Military Brotherhood Motorcycle Club donated 600 Australian flags to me. I have taken months to list the names of Australians who have paid the supreme sacrifice in the name of our country in conflicts from the Vietnam War as well as Australians who have died in conflicts throughout the world since that time, not only in war but in the name of service to our country.

“My plan is to place an identifying Australian flag in the home town of each service man and woman and I expect to finish my tour in Perth, three years from now.

On his motor bike, 71 year old Rob from Cessnock in the Hunter Valley is joined by his Australian Collie “Ginge” and this outwardly rogue man is easily brought to tears telling me of the acts of generosity he’s already experienced since he began his mission in June last year.

Follow Rob’s journey on Facebook at Remembrance Ride OZ.