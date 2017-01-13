Visions for mall put forward David Lee

THE CONSULTATION process on the future of the Maude Street Mall came to a close on Monday, and among the many submissions received by Greater Shepparton City Council is local businessman, Peter Copulos’s, which would see the mall transformed into a greener area.

The concept plan, which was originally presented to Greater Shepparton City Council 18 years ago but was rejected, includes parking for over 100 cars, which was estimated to pull in over $100,000 of income for parking annually. The plan also displays safe through traffic, landscaping with trees, gardens and generous pedestrian access, a taxi rank with a shelter and a large town square in the centre to accommodate for entertainment, market days and other special occasions.

At the time of submission in October 1998, the total cost associated with the project was estimated to come to $800,000, with members of the committee who submitted it proposing to cover $200,000 of the cost.

Within the proposal, Mr Copulos wrote that he proposes to rename the mall “Garden City Mall” with special attention to be placed on landscaping and garden areas.

“If the stakeholders in the CBD and council agree with my vision, subject to any adjustments, I would be prepared to consider redeveloping the mall with a leaseback to council for 25 years, after which time it reverts back to council,” Mr Copulos wrote.

“I feel strongly about this issue. My very first development in my property and retailing career was building nine shops on the corner of High and Maude Streets in 1960. That’s over 56 years ago and I genuinely lament the decline in our CBD since the creation of the Maude Street Mall.”

At the time of publication, more than 410 submissions had been received by Greater Shepparton City Council, with data now set to be collated and analysed and a report written that will be presented at a council briefing.