Visit Emerald Bank this Sunday Nicholise Garner

ON ITS own, Emerald Bank Complex is in itself, a major attraction for people far and wide, the Emerald Bank Complex also hosts two popular markets concurrently from 9am to 1pm on the first Sunday of each month. The combination of both markets makes for a value filled, vibrant and fun day out. The Village Market at Emerald Bank is run by Emerald Bank Leisure Land and Shepparton Farmer’s Market is run by the Shepparton Motor Museum.

Emerald Bank Complex owner Jim Andreadis said, “Having had the Easter break last month, we’re set this month for one of our biggest markets so far. We have more stall holders than ever before and the miniature railway is a huge hit with the kids.”

Stock up on fruit and vegetables, enjoy a sausage in bread and have fun exploring the markets. Between the two markets, make it a shopping expedition for fresh foods at low cost as well as explore the huge variety of market arts, gifts and jewellery.

Each and every month this market grows and develops. This month sees 65-70 stalls. Visit Emerald Bank this Sunday, May 6 from 9am to 1pm and experience The Village Market at Emerald Bank and the Shepparton Farmer’s Market for yourself.