Volunteer to give hope

WITH the natural disasters that have struck our shores this year and the growing number of Australians overwhelmed by the continual rise in the cost of living, more Australians are turning to The Salvation Army (Salvos) for vital support.

They are encouraging people to get involved in the annual Red Shield Appeal, held this weekend, with a target of raising $8 million. The money raised from the Red Shield Appeal will go towards The Salvation Army’s vast network of services that help Australians in need.

Salvation Army’s Karyn Wishart, said, “The Red Shield Appeal is a simple way for Australians to really make a difference in relieving the hardship being faced by so many people in the nation.”

“The Salvos can only continue to meet the local communities needs with the support of volunteers. Through the support given to us, we can provide much needed support in the Shepparton district.”

To volunteer for this year’s Red Shield Appeal, call 5821 2666 or register online at [email protected] Can’t volunteer? You can also donate to the Red Shield Appeal at Salvation Army at 99 Nixon St, Shepparton.