Volunteers needed to join the fight against cancer David Lee

GREATER Shepparton City residents are being urged to get involved by volunteering for this year’s Daffodil Day on Friday, August 25 to help fight cancer.

Cancer Council Victoria aims to recruit 1,200 volunteers to sell Daffodil Day merchandise at 320 street stalls across Victoria. Cancer Council hopes to raise $1M and local involvement will be vital in reaching the target.

368 Greater Shepparton residents are diagnosed with cancer each year, and volunteers will be helping to support those in their community affected by cancer.

Director of fundraising at Cancer Council Victoria, Andrew Buchanan said, “Thanks to events like Daffodil Day we have been able to invest in cancer research and prevention, helping to increase five year survival from 47 percent in 1985 to 67 percent in 2014.

“Funds raised through Daffodil Day go towards research, educating the public on ways to prevent cancer, and helping people who are affected by cancer receive support and information.

“We still don’t know why some types of cancer develop and significant improvements still need to be made in how we detect and treat these cancers. We cannot do what we do without donations and the help of the community. We encourage everyone to get involved this year!”

To volunteer this Daffodil Day, visit www.daffodilday.com.au or phone 1300 656 585.