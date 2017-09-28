Walking dead return to terrorise the town David Lee

AFTER the success of the previous events locally, the zombies are returning to devour more of the region’s young people, through Word and Mouth’s ‘The Last Bite’ event.

Word and Mouth’s last zombie event saw nearly 600 people witness the unspeakable maiming at the venue by a number of zombies, creating screams of both delight and sheer terror from all that were brave enough to endure it. Aimed at young people primarily 15+ due to the horror themes, this event promises to be another big event held locally for young people.

Word and Mouth project manager, Jim Gow said, “We were approached (by council) to assist in trying to get some fitness and movement back into the arts (as part of this year’s Activities in the Park program).

“We asked our young people and they said that they were being asked all the time about the return of the zombies to Shepparton, and came to the conclusion that we could blend that with the fitness component, and make people run for their lives through a dark KidsTown!”

This event will be for one night only, Thursday, September 28, with the following day a public holiday for the AFL Grand Final. Being the week after a much anticipated KidsFest, some of the sideshow attractions will still also remain for young people to utilise on the night.

Both survivors and zombies will be required for the event, and Jim should be contacted further for information on the process at [email protected]