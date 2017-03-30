Wall art project launched David Lee

THE first of many planned murals to be installed on walls across the city was finished being painted on Sunday, with local artist, Matt Adnate painting two well-known Indigenous locals on the east wall of GV Water in Fryers Street.

The project has come about through a collaboration between Greater Shepparton City Council, Rumbalara Co-Op and Yorta Yorta Nation Aboriginal Corporation and aims to enhance awareness and celebrate the local Aboriginal culture and history.

The first mural is 15m wide and has been commissioned as a dedication to both the late William Cooper and the late Pastor Sir Douglas Nicholls KCVO OBE MBE.

Both William Cooper and Sir Douglas Nicholls were chosen as part of the consultation process to recognise the local Aboriginal people, and both have been approved to feature in a mural by both the Rumbalara Elders Committee and also the Yorta Yorta Elders Committee. The families of both William Cooper and Sir Douglas Nicholls have also been consulted by council regarding the mural and have confirmed that they are honoured to have both individuals recognised as part of the project.

Eldest daughter of Pastor Sir Douglas Nicholls, Aunty Pam Pederson said that her father was a great man and stated that her favourite quote of the late Sir Douglas Nicholls was, “You can play a tune on black keys, you can play a tune on white keys, but both are needed for perfect harmony.”

Nephew of Sir Douglas Nicholls, Robert Nicholls advised council that he was proud of his late Uncle and appreciated the opportunity to have him recognised as part of a mural alongside Sir Douglas Nicholls’ Great Uncle and ‘legend’ William Cooper.

As part of the project, council hopes to recognise additional local Aboriginal people and has confirmed that it will next dedicate a mural to two Aboriginal women selected by the Aboriginal Elders, which will be announced later in the year.