Wandin – Silvan Field days; 48 years of tradition Nicholise Garner

GENERALLY not-for-profit organisations operate in the support communities and to benefit the greater good. Wandin-Silvan Horticultural & Farm Machinery Field Days is one such local community not-for-profit event.

Now in its 48th year and located in the beautiful Yarra Valley region of Victoria, the 2017 Wandin-Silvan Field Days will again provide an opportunity for exhibitors to present a diverse range of horticultural, agricultural and lifestyle products and services – as well as information and demonstrations – directly to patrons. The field days foster community involvement with local schools and community groups, providing catering and other services as their major fundraising opportunity.

Wandin-Silvan Field Days president, William Anker said, “Our committee understands the importance of farming in Victoria, and in particular that of the greater Yarra Valley and Dandenong Ranges, and we are very proud to maintain the tradition of being able to present this major regional event.”

Port Phillip & Westernport CMA (in partnership with Melbourne Water), Ribbons of Green, Agribusiness Yarra Valley, Yarra Ranges Land Care Network and Queensland Fruit Fly awareness, have all collaborated to present information to land holders on the one field days site. The group have all been working hard to support Yarra Valley land managers implement good business and land management practices, such as reducing farm inputs, managing pests and diseases, protecting remnant habitat and improving farm profitability and biodiversity.

Visit Wandin-Silvan Field Days and enjoy some of the attractions including general interest, local CFA brigades, wildlife presentation, pet show, fencing demonstrations and more.

Wandin-Silvan Horticultural & Farm Machinery Field Days will be held on Friday, October 13, 8:30am to 5pm and Saturday, October 14, 8:30am to 4pm at the Wandin East Reserve. Go to www.wandinsilvanfielddays.com.au for more information.