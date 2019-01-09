Want to know when your children return to school?

WITH just weeks left before most of the region’s students return for the 2019 school year, The Adviser is lending a helping hand to all parents with a handy list outlining when students should return to school.

Bourchier Street Primary School

Thursday, January 31 – All students return

Dhurringile Primary School

Thursday, January 31 – All students return

Goulburn Valley Grammar School

Thursday, January 31 – Years 5, 6, 7 and 12 return

Friday, February 1 – Years 8 to 11 return

Guthrie Street Primary School

Wednesday, January 30 – Years 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 return

Thursday, January 31 – Foundation students return

Kialla West Primary School

Wednesday, January 30 – All students return aside from prep

Thursday, January 31 – Prep students return

McGuire College

Wednesday, January 30 – All students return for student conferences

Thursday, January 31 – Classes commence for all students

Mooroopna Park Primary School

Wednesday, January 30 – Years 1 to 6 return

Tuesday, January 31 – Foundation students return

Mooroopna Primary School

Wednesday, January 30 – All students return

Mooroopna Secondary College

Wednesday, January 30 – Years 7, 11 and 12 return

Thursday, January 31 – Years 8, 9 and 10 return

Nathalia Secondary College

Wednesday, January 30 – All students return

Notre Dame College

Thursday, January 31 – Years 7, 9, 10, 11, 12 and MCP return

Friday, February 1 – Year 8 return

Sacred Heart School (Tatura)

Wednesday, January 30 – All students return

Shepparton Christian College

Monday, February 4 – All students return

Shepparton East Primary School

Wednesday, January 30 – All students return aside from prep

Thursday, January 31 – Prep students return

Shepparton High School

Wednesday, January 30 – All students return for student conferences

Thursday, January 31 – Years 7 and 12 return

Friday, February 1 – Years 8, 9, 10 and 11 return

St Anne’s College

Wednesday, January 30 – Year 7 students return

Thursday, January 31 – Foundation students return

St Brendan’s Primary School

Wednesday, January 30 – All students return aside from prep

Thursday, January 31 – Prep students return

St Georges Road Primary School

Wednesday, January 30 – All students return aside form prep

Thursday, January 31 – Prep students return

St Luke’s Catholic Primary School

Thursday, January 31 – All students return

St Mary’s School (Mooroopna)

Wednesday, January 30 – All students return

St Mary of the Angels (Nathalia)

Wednesday, January 30 – Year 7, 11 and 12 students return

Thursday, January 31 – Years 8,9 and 10 students return

St. Mel’s Primary School

Friday, February 1 – All students return

Verney Road School

Wednesday, January 30 – All students return aside from prep

Thursday, January 31 – Prep students return

Wanganui Park Secondary College

Wednesday, January 30 – Years 7, 11 and 12 students return

Thursday, January 31 – Year 8 to 10 students return

Wilmot Road Primary School

Thursday, January 31 – Foundation and years 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 return