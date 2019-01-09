Want to know when your children return to school?

WITH just weeks left before most of the region’s students return for the 2019 school year, The Adviser is lending a helping hand to all parents with a handy list outlining when students should return to school.
Bourchier Street Primary School
Thursday, January 31 – All students return
Dhurringile Primary School
Thursday, January 31 – All students return
Goulburn Valley Grammar School
Thursday, January 31 – Years 5, 6, 7 and 12 return
Friday, February 1 – Years 8 to 11 return
Guthrie Street Primary School
Wednesday, January 30 – Years 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 return
Thursday, January 31 – Foundation students return
Kialla West Primary School
Wednesday, January 30 – All students return aside from prep
Thursday, January 31 – Prep students return
McGuire College
Wednesday, January 30 – All students return for student conferences
Thursday, January 31 – Classes commence for all students
Mooroopna Park Primary School
Wednesday, January 30 – Years 1 to 6 return
Tuesday, January 31 – Foundation students return
Mooroopna Primary School
Wednesday, January 30 – All students return
Mooroopna Secondary College
Wednesday, January 30 – Years 7, 11 and 12 return
Thursday, January 31 – Years 8, 9 and 10 return
Nathalia Secondary College
Wednesday, January 30 – All students return
Notre Dame College
Thursday, January 31 – Years 7, 9, 10, 11, 12 and MCP return
Friday, February 1 – Year 8 return
Sacred Heart School (Tatura)
Wednesday, January 30 – All students return
Shepparton Christian College
Monday, February 4 – All students return
Shepparton East Primary School
Wednesday, January 30 – All students return aside from prep
Thursday, January 31 – Prep students return
Shepparton High School
Wednesday, January 30 – All students return for student conferences
Thursday, January 31 – Years 7 and 12 return
Friday, February 1 – Years 8, 9, 10 and 11 return
St Anne’s College
Wednesday, January 30 – Year 7 students return
Thursday, January 31 – Foundation students return
St Brendan’s Primary School
Wednesday, January 30 – All students return aside from prep
Thursday, January 31 – Prep students return
St Georges Road Primary School
Wednesday, January 30 – All students return aside form prep
Thursday, January 31 – Prep students return
St Luke’s Catholic Primary School
Thursday, January 31 – All students return
St Mary’s School (Mooroopna)
Wednesday, January 30 – All students return
St Mary of the Angels (Nathalia)
Wednesday, January 30 – Year 7, 11 and 12 students return
Thursday, January 31 – Years 8,9 and 10 students return
St. Mel’s Primary School
Friday, February 1 – All students return
Verney Road School
Wednesday, January 30 – All students return aside from prep
Thursday, January 31 – Prep students return
Wanganui Park Secondary College
Wednesday, January 30 – Years 7, 11 and 12 students return
Thursday, January 31 – Year 8 to 10 students return
Wilmot Road Primary School
Thursday, January 31 – Foundation and years 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 return