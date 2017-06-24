Wanted in Shepparton David Lee

CRIMESTOPPERS has issued details on 11 people who are wanted in relation to a range of offences and are calling on the local Shepparton community for assistance in locating them.

If anybody has any information on the whereabouts of any of the following, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report confidentially online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

MARIO BALEN

Mario Balen is wanted by police for an alleged aggravated burglary that occurred in Tatura on September 25, 2016.

He failed to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on February 24, 2017.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 55-year-old, who is described as being 170cm tall, medium build, brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

Balen is known to frequent and/or have an association with Shepparton and the surrounding area and is also known to frequent the Tatura area.

DAVID ATKINSON

David Atkinson is wanted by police for an alleged theft related incident that occurred in Shepparton on June 29, 2014.

He failed to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on May 11, 2015.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 31-year-old Shepparton man, who is described as being 170cm tall, an obese build, brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion.

Atkinson is also known to frequent the Mooroopna areas.

PETER TRAVAL

Peter Traval is wanted by police for an alleged theft related incident that occurred in Shepparton on October 3, 2015.

He failed to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on July 1, 2016.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 46-year-old, who is described as being 183cm tall, a solid build, blue eyes, brown hair and a tan complexion.

Traval is known to frequent and/or have an association with Shepparton and the surrounding area and is also known to frequent the Kialla and Mooroopna areas.

TIM MURPHY

Tim Murphy is currently wanted by police in relation to a Cranbourne West theft that occurred during August 2015.

There are currently two outstanding warrants, issued by the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court, for the arrest of the 31-year-old Tatura man, who is described as being 180cm tall, with a medium build, hazel eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion.

Murphy is also known to frequent the Langwarrin areas.

OSMAN ALTUN

Osman Altun is wanted by police for an alleged property damage related incident that occurred on November 23, 2016 in Shepparton.

Two warrants have been issued for the arrest of the 43-year-old Shepparton man, who is described as being 170cm tall, with a medium build, green eyes, brown hair and an olive complexion.

KAREN SCOTT

Karen Scott is wanted by police for an alleged assault related incident that occurred on May 24, 2015 in Shepparton.

Three warrants have been issued for the arrest of the 42-year-old Shepparton woman, who is described as being 155cm tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion.

ALICE BRIGGS

Alice Briggs failed to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on April 21, 2017 for an alleged property damage offence in Shepparton on October 13, 2016.

Two warrants have been issued for the arrest of the 27-year-old Shepparton woman, who is described as 170cm tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion.

MARK WATSON

Mark Watson failed to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on August 5, 2016 for an alleged criminal damage offence in Shepparton on July 10, 2016.

Two warrants have been issued for the arrest of the 48-year-old Shepparton man, who is described as 180cm tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion.

JAMIE JOHNSON

Jamie Johnson failed to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on March 31, 2017 for an alleged wilful damage offence in Mooroopna on November 10, 2016.

Two warrants have been issued for the arrest of the 40-year-old Mooroopna man, who is described as being 180cm tall, with a solid build, brown eyes, brown hair and a tanned complexion.

Johnson is also known to frequent the Mooroopna areas.

JOANNE COWLES

Joanne Cowles failed to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on March 20, 2017 for an alleged criminal damage offence in Shepparton on March 11, 2017.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 40-year-old Shepparton woman, who is described as being 180cm tall, with a thin build, brown eyes, brown hair and a ruddy complexion.

MELISSA MCGEE

Melissa McGee failed to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on October 21, 2016 for an alleged criminal damage offence in Shepparton on May 17, 2016.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 38-year-old Shepparton woman, who is described as being 152cm tall, with an obese build, brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion.