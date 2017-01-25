Warning issued on phone Christmas promo scam David Lee

RESIDENTS are being warned not to fall for a phone and camera Christmas promo scam that appeared in print media recently, running under the business name of Western Mobile Phones Pty Ltd.

Offering a range of Samsung phones, Apple iPhones and Nikon and Canon digital and video cameras with discounts on bulk orders and free shipping, the business has been found to ask for payment and then refuse any contact thereafter, without providing the products that have been paid for.

One local family, whose names have been changed for privacy reasons, were unfortunately ripped off by the company, making contact with them late last year and purchasing $2,975 worth of product that they never received.

“It was very disappointing to have this happen right before Christmas,” the Jones family said.

“We spoke with the Consumer Affairs Victoria in Shepparton who checked the business’ ABN and it was revealed that they were in fact scammers. They also said that there were others that they discovered who had been scammed by the same company.

“We warn everybody to keep an eye out for this company and do not fall into their trap.”