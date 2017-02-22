Warning issues after virus detected in local chickens David Lee

RESIDENTS and visitors to the Goulburn Valley area are being warned to protect themselves from mosquito bites following detection of West Nile or Kunjin Virus in Shepparton.

Victoria’s chief health officer, Professor Charles Guest said the virus had been detected in a sentinel chicken flock at Shepparton.

The Kunjin virus is in the same family as Murray Valley Encephalitis (MVE), and can cause mild but more significant illness than other viruses associated with mosquitoes, such as Ross River Virus.

Generally, with fewer than 10 cases reported per year, symptoms for Kunjin Virus are fever, headache, aching muscles and/or joints and fatigue. People experiencing symptoms should seek immediate medical attention from a GP or present at the local hospital. The onset of symptoms may be from two to 14 days following a mosquito bite.

The sentinel chicken surveillance program – during which chickens are regularly tested for the presence of a range of mosquito-borne infections – serves as an early warning system for potential human cases.

Professor Guest said no viruses had been detected in the other 12 Victorian flocks this season, but testing continues.

“Recent rain and relatively warm weather has created conditions ideal for mosquito breeding and we have seen a significant increase in mosquito numbers as a result,” he said.

“Taking measures to avoid bites is a critical step to protect yourself and your family against mosquito-borne diseases.”

Information on protecting against mosquito bites is available on the Beat the Bite campaign page on the Better Health Channel at

www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/campaigns/beat-the-bite