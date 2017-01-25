We are Australian David Lee

Region to come together to celebrate Australia Day

THE LYRICS stating “we are one, but we are many” couldn’t be truer for the Greater Shepparton region, with our multicultural community coming together to celebrate our culture and everything it means to be Australian on Thursday, January 26, to mark Australia Day.

Ceremonies, events and entertainment will be held in Shepparton, Mooroopna, Tatura, Dookie, Arcadia, Toolamba and Murchison.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem said celebrations around the region will feature flag raising ceremonies, guest speakers, Australia Day Ambassadors, entertainment and the presentation of the 2017 Australia Day Awards.

“Australia Day is a fantastic opportunity for all citizens, regardless of their background to come together to celebrate our country and what it means to be Australian,” Cr Adem said.

“I encourage all residents to take pride in their country on January 26 and reflect on who we are as a nation.

“Australia Day is a day for people from every walk of life to celebrate the things we love about our country.

“It is time to celebrate our freedom as individuals and as a nation, our lifestyle and culture, our land and its beauty, our history and our indigenous past and our opportunities and future.”

Events happening across the region

Mooroopna

The event will commence at 10:30am at Ferrari Park, with a flag raising ceremony, an address by Australia Day ambassador, Wesa Chau and the presentation of Australia Day awards. There will also be a barbeque at the conclusion of the official proceedings.

Toolamba

Toolamba’s event will commence at 11am at the Toolamba Recreation Reserve. Australia Day awards will be presented. A free barbeque will take place at the end of proceedings.

Arcadia

A free breakfast will be held from 9am at the Arcadia Recreation Reserve and Community Centre. Attendees will hear from Australia Day ambassadors, Dr David and Mrs Clair Marsh OAM.

Dookie

A free breakfast will be held from 8am at the CWA Gardens. Attendees will hear from Australia Day ambassador, Robin Daubeny. There will also be a flag raising ceremony and awards presented.

Shepparton

Shepparton’s event will commence at 8:45am in the Queen’s Gardens with a flag raising ceremony. Guests will hear from Australia Day ambassador, Betty Kitchener. A citizenship ceremony will also be conducted and Australia Day awards will be presented. There will also be a free barbeque brunch available along with musical entertainment and children’s activities.

Murchison

Murchison’s events will commence at 8am at the Murchison Swimming Pool. Attendees will hear from Australia Day ambassador, Lawrence Mooney and will be able to enjoy a barbeque breakfast followed by the presentation of Australia Day awards.

Tatura

A free breakfast will be held from 8:30am at the Tatura Italian Social Club. Australia Day awards will be presented and a morning tea will be held at the conclusion of the ceremony.

How to have a ‘true blue’ Australia Day

Remember the Tomato Sauce

Nothing says Australia Day more than the classic Aussie barbeque. But before you fire up the barbeque make sure you have all your food essentials covered and food prep done the night before. A must-have for any Aussie barbeque and crowd favourite is the sausage sizzle, just make sure you’re not the host who forgets to buy the tomato sauce. To complement the famous sausage ‘sanger,’ and just as Australian, add some lamb to the menu. Buy lamb cutlets and prepare a quick and easy seasoning by mixing together fresh lime juice, finely chopped onions, ½ cup of Tequila Blu (for a little extra kick) and ground black pepper. Coat each lamb cutlet and leave refrigerated overnight ready to throw on the barbeque the next day.

Dessert

Get creative in the kitchen and treat your guests to an Aussie themed desserts, besides the must-have pavlova and lamingtons, try tequila-soaked watermelon wedges, the longer it soaks, the more flavoursome it becomes. This summer treat is the perfect way to end your festive Australia Day feast.

Get into the spirit

Encourage guests to get into the spirit with all things Australian from temporary flag tattoos, novelty sunglass, cork hats and thongs. Decorate the house in green/gold or red/blue streamers, balloons as well as themed cups, napkins and plates. Discount stores supply Australia Day paraphernalia so be sure to stock up before the big day or encourage guest to dress to a set theme for the day. Great theme ideas include Aussie animals, sporting stars or celebrity personalities.

Aussie anthems

To kick off the celebrations start with playing some good old Australian classics like Men at Work’s Land Down Under or Slim Dusty’s Waltzing Matilda. Once the party gets going switch straight to JJJ’s hottest 100, because it’s not a true blue Australia Day bash without the hottest 100 pumping in the background.

Keep the guests entertained

As lovers of the great outdoors, keep the momentum going throughout the day with per-planned game ideas and outdoor actives. Be sure to have the old bat and ball at the ready and enjoy a game of Australia’s favourite past time, backyard cricket and for those with a pool, pool party toys are an absolute must. For the non-sports-enthusiasts, have Australian style quizzes ready to go.