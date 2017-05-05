We have our $10,000 winner David Lee

Record number of entries in this year’s giveaway

THE 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway has come to a spectacular end, and out of the record 91,128 entries received during this year’s promotion, Margaret Opie from Kialla Lakes was drawn as the lucky $10,000 major prize draw winner.

Over the course of six weeks, the community was given the opportunity to enter at over 160 local participating businesses, with each entry given the chance to win one of the promotion’s weekly $1,000 prizes and the grand $10,000 prize.

As well leaning into the fruit bin to draw the major prize winner, Member for Murray, Damian Drum also drew out the four final consolation prize winners, each of whom has walked away with a $1,000 GMCU debit card.

The first drawn consolation prize winner was Vanessa Portia of Shepparton, who spent just $12 at Focus Cards & Gifts. Vanessa said, “Oh my god. Wow. That is awesome. Thank you.”

Our second consolation prize winner was Alicia Sorrenti from Cobram, who entered after spending $438 at Pillow Talk. Alicia said, “How beautiful. That has paid for what I spent at Pillow Talk. I am very happy.”

Our third consolation prize winner was Jenny O’Connor from Tocumwal, who spent $20 at Big W. Jenny said, “This is a bit of a shock. I come to Shepparton to shop all of the time.”

The final consolation prize draw winner for 2017 was Bernadette Loudon from Kialla, who spent $289 at JB Jewellers. Bernadette said, “This is incredible. It takes your breath away.”

It was just as well this year’s $10,000 winner pulled over to the side of the road to take The Adviser’s phone call.

Just returning from seeing her great grandchildren at their school assembly at Numurkah, Margaret’s first reaction when given the news was, “You’ve made me flustered. Oh my God, I’ve never won anything,” Margaret told The Adviser.

Margaret had spent $11.50 at Finer Fruit, Shepparton to qualify for her share of $30,000 and has walked away with a $5,000 GMCU debit card and $5,000 holiday voucher to be used at Lyn McNaught Travel. An extraordinary coincidence was, when Margaret was contacted about her win, she was literally around the corner from Finer Fruit in Vaughan Street and heading for more produce. Margaret has a daughter Helen, has six great grandchildren and three grandchildren.

GMCU general manager, René Deen said, “What a fantastic outcome for this year’s giveaway.

“It is so important to support local business; that’s what the GMCU is all about. Being able to run a promotion such as this that encourages and rewards people for shopping locally is something we are proud of.

“We’d like to congratulate this year’s major prize draw winner, Margaret and all of the other winners throughout the promotion.”

The Adviser managing director, Geoff Adams said, “This is the 14th year running the promotion and we couldn’t do it without the GMCU.

“There has never been a more important time to shop locally and support the local businesses that have helped to shape the city, and continue to help it thrive. This cannot be done without the support from the local community, and that is what the 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway helps to encourage.

“We are pleased with the record number of entries this year. It just goes to show that more people are spending their money in local businesses.

“We’d like to thank the community for their involvement and continuing to make this important promotion such a success and congratulate all of this year’s winners.”

Damian Drum said, “The whole shop local theme is understated. We should all use it as our mantra. Whenever you have the opportunity, you should shop locally.

“Money that is spent locally goes around in the community at least six or seven times, which benefits the community as a whole as well as supports local businesses.

“I’m sure the winners are appreciative of such an important promotion for local businesses.

“The Adviser and the GMCU need to be congratulated for facilitating a promotion that encourages people to shop locally and for rewarding those who do.”