Weber BBQ up for grabs at Chas Cole Cellars

Trading for over 100 years in the Geelong region, Chas Cole Cellars has built a reputation as a renowned fine wine and craft beer merchant.

The new Shepparton outlet on Numurkah Road showcases a large selection of craft beers, fine wines and spirits. As well as their own variety of wines, Chas Cole Cellars has one of the largest ranges of local wines, ciders and craft beers in the Goulburn Valley. They also have organic and fine wines, gluten free craft beers, spirits and pre-mixed drinks available.

Chas Cole have a huge Weber barbecue bundle up for grabs valued at over $400. Simply spend $60 or more in store to enter (conditions apply).

That’s not all, purchase any two six packs of craft beer or spend $40 or more on wine and get a free ultimate car wash valued at $12.

Head into Chas Cole Cellars at 111-125 Numurkah Road, Shepparton (behind APCO Service Station) for all your craft beer, wine and spirit needs.