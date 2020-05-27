Welcome news with return to school

Students and staff of Greater Shepparton Secondary College (GSSC) welcome the return to school this week for our Year 11 and 12 students, and from June 9 for Years 7 to 10.

“Our current Year 10 and younger students also return with the exciting prospect of knowing they will spend their final year at GSSC enjoying brand new classrooms and cutting-edge learning spaces,” executive principal, Genevieve Simson said.

“If you’re in Year 5 and headed to GSSC, you will never know anything but bright, modern and impressive secondary school surroundings.”

The certainty follows last week’s announcement from the Victorian Government to fully fund Greater Shepparton Secondary College with $119 million to complete construction of world-class secondary school facilities by 2022.

In the interim, the community will benefit from the continuing building activity at the old Shepparton High School site.

“With demolition and underground services almost complete, we will soon see heightened activity as our new school buildings begin to take shape,” Ms Simson said.

“At the peak of construction hundreds of workers will be on site – most of them tradespeople and other professionals from the local community.”

Features of the new build include:

An Enterprise and Innovation Centre, providing a central heart for the school and a welcome centre for the broader community

Specialist arts, science, hospitality and technology spaces, as well as dedicated areas for physical education, health and wellbeing

Three neighbourhood buildings, each featuring three Houses, providing more intimate and inclusive “schools within a school” settings for students

The neighbourhood buildings, each have a learning resource centre, canteen and atrium

A performing arts space to showcase student talents

Dedicated indoor and outdoor sport and recreation facilities

“Our remaining campuses of Mooroopna, McGuire and Wanganui continue to serve us well, but all are many decades old and showing their age.

“As we did with Shepparton High, we will retain important heritage and memorabilia from all our campuses for eventual display and safe keeping,” Ms Simson said.

The original 1909 Shepparton High School building is being retained and incorporated into the new school development.