Welcome to the GMCU

THE GMCU has welcomed a new member to the team. Having lived and worked in the Goulburn Valley/North East Victoria and worked in the finance industry since 1988, GMCU loans manager, Rob Chaston is perfectly suited to the role.

Rob said, “The loans manager role with GMCU has offered stability to myself and family to continue to be in Shepparton and we are looking at this as a long term commitment to the GMCU and local community. After almost 30 years within the finance industry and having many associations and friendships locally the opportunity to take on a senior role within GMCU appeals to me greatly.

“I am able to showcase my years of experience in helping and mentoring our branch managers and lenders to help our members achieve financial security for themselves and families.

“The opportunity to work in a well established, respected, community focussed organisation allows me to contribute in a business sense to the community as I do presently on a personal level with my involvements with local cricket and football clubs.”

GMCU has branches throughout central Victoria, each with experienced lenders who can help home buyers with their choices, including branches in Shepparton, Mooroopna, Kyabram, Benalla, Echuca, Numurkah, Euroa, Seymour and Kilmore. GMCU can be contacted in Shepparton on 5821 9033 or at www.gmcu.com.au