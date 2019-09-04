Well-established local business for sale

ENZED Shepparton is the market leader in the Goulburn Valley for supply and installation of hydraulic and industrial hose and fittings. The business was established in 1983 and acquired by the current owners in 2010.

Enzed is a Parker owned franchise and there are over 100 service centres throughout Australia and more than 300 mobile Hose Doctors servicing a variety of industries. Fantastic franchise support is on offer with exposure to an internationally proven system, excellent marketing and advertising support plus TAFE accredited training and network backing.

NAI Harcourts Rinnovate director, Veronica Doxey said, “Enzed Shepparton is conveniently located in one of Shepparton’s busiest industrial estates on Drummond Road and is just five minutes from the CBD.”

Enzed Shepparton’s service centre stocks the largest range of hose fittings and products in the Goulburn Valley, from small brass air fittings to the largest hydraulic fittings as well as many different types of air, water, industrial and hydraulic hose. In addition, the business manufacturers hose for power steering, air conditioning and fuel hose for a large range of vehicles from cars to earthmoving machinery.

Veronica Doxey said, “This is a great opportunity to purchase a long-standing, well-run business and take it to new levels. The business has demonstrated great turnover and excellent net profit. There is an opportunity for growth with further promotion of more industrial hose and pneumatic parts and fittings. There is also an opportunity to grow the Hose Doctor division with the addition of a further mobile unit.”

For more information or for expressions of interest, contact Veronica Doxey or John Evans at NAI Harcourts Rinnovate on 5831 1499 or visit the office at 196 Corio St, Shepparton.