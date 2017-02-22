Welsford Street to get $2.6M safety upgrade David Lee

WELSFORD Street and surrounds are set to benefit from a facelift and major safety upgrade, following the announcement of a $2.6M project that will begin in early March.

The project will we undertaken in two stages and is planned for completion by June 30 this year, and includes the installation of double lanes heading both north and south along Welsford Street, the installation of traffic signals at the corner of Nixon and Welsford Streets as well as the installation of drainage, excavation and installation of trees and the removal and installation of parking bays.

Stage 1 works will commence in the coming weeks and will take place along Welsford Street between Nixon Street to Knight Street, with Mawson Constructions Pty Ltd undertaking the works.

Stage 2 works will include signalising the intersection of Welsford Street and Nixon Street and will be undertaken along with Stage 1 works.

North bound traffic will be open through Welsford Street, while south bound traffic will detour via Wyndham Street and Nixon Street.

Greater Shepparton City Council has made the decision to undertake the project following its inclusion in a 2008 Shepparton CBD Strategy, GS Freight and Land Use Study in 2013 and safety concerns raised through a traffic study, which has reported 13 casualty crashes within the five year period between January 1, 2009 and December 31, 2013 in the area.

In 2000, approximately $65,000 was spent to remove the roundabout at the intersection of Welsford and Nixon Streets also due to safety concerns, which then saw the installation of the median strip.

Greater Shepparton City Council Manager Projects, Dylan Hesselberg said, “This was the best option to increase safety and improve traffic flow.

“This is not a new idea for council. There were plans in place for this to happen when parking was installed in Marunji Street in 2006 and 2008.

“We will be removing a total of 72 parking bays from the centre of Welsford and Nixon Streets and formalising 67 new bays in Knight Street, Quninan Parade and Nixon Street.”