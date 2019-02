THERE are just 12 days left to have your say on the Shepparton Railway Station Pedestrian Overpass Concept Plan and the Shepparton Railway Station Shared Pathway Linkages Concept Plan, with residents urged to have their opinions heard.

Submissions can be made by post to Greater Shepparton City Council, Locked Bag 1000, Shepparton VIC 3632, by emailing [email protected], or via the online form on council’s website.