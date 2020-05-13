What does the new normal look like?

Over the past two months, we’ve been patiently waiting for our lives to go back to normal, or at least, more normal than it has been. We’ve been living in a strange and unprecedented world where we couldn’t visit our friends and family, go out for breakfast or dinner, or even go fishing. But we’ve stuck it out, we’ve made it to the other side, and although we aren’t quite back to normal yet, we at least have a bit more freedom.

As of 11:59pm last night, we are now allowed to have five visitors at home, and visiting friends and family is now deemed one of the five reasons we can leave the house, along with caring, exercise, shopping for essentials, and work or education. For exercise, bootcamps, fishing and other outdoor recreational activities, up to 10 people can gather so long as they are still adhering to social distancing rules.

As for schooling, Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews announced yesterday that on Tuesday, May 26, all Prep, Grade 1 and 2, and all VCE, VCAL and specialist school students will return to classroom learning. All other year levels will return on Tuesday, June 9.

These new restrictions and a renewed State of Emergency will be in place until 11:59pm on Sunday, May 31. As we go through this month, the Victorian Government will keep reviewing the situation and our case numbers – and hopefully, we’ll hear more good news going into June.

Premier, Daniel Andrews said, “With more freedom comes more responsibility. I’m asking Victorians to use common sense – you should only spend time together if it’s safe. And you should only be undertaking these activities if you really need to. If it’s integral to your health and wellbeing.”

For more information on the new changes to the restrictions, visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/gradual-easing-restrictions-covid-19