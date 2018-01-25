What it means to be Australian David Lee

THOSE who live in Australia can’t help but love everything about it, and to help celebrate what it means to be Australian, Greater Shepparton will play host to a number of Australia Day events this Friday, January 26.

Shepparton’s event will commence at 8:30am in the Queen’s Gardens with a flag raising ceremony, followed by an address from guest speaker and Australia Day Ambassador, Huss Mustafa. The city will then welcome its newest citizens with a citizenship ceremony and Australia Day awards will be presented to outstanding members of the community. There will also be live musical entertainment and cultural dance performances, followed by a free sausage sizzle, multicultural lunch and children’s activities.

Australia Day Celebrations in Mooroopna will be held in Ferrari Park from 10:30am, where there will be a flag raising ceremony, entertainment by a bush poet and local musicians as well as an address by a keynote speaker before Mooroopna Australia Day Awards are presented.

Tatura Australia Day celebrations will begin with a barbeque breakfast at 8:30am, with an 11am morning tea following the ceremony, where the Tatura Australia Day Citizen of the Year winner and community award winners will be recognised.

In Dookie, a free breakfast will be held from 8am at the CWA Gardens, where there will be a flag raising ceremony and Australia Day Award presentations along with Australian themed music and gifts for children.

The Murchison Swimming Pool will play host to the Murchison Australia Day event. Starting from 8am, a free barbeque breakfast will be offered to the community with formalities starting at 8:45am.

Toolamba’s event will commence at 11am at the Toolamba Recreation Reserve, and includes the presentation of Australia Day awards, flag raising ceremony, national anthem being sung by the local Toolamba Choir sing the national anthem, with a free barbeque taking place at the end of proceedings.