What on earth is art deco?

It’s one of the most popular trends in modern home design for 2019. You may have heard the term art deco bubbling up on certain lifestyle blogs, particularly on the back of the current season of The Block, where contestants are struggling to make sense of the ‘modern art deco’ brief set by the judges.

Characteristics of the art deco movement in the decorative arts and architecture originated in France in the 1920s and developed into a major style in western Europe and the US during the 1930s. Now, almost exactly 100 years later, the style is making a major resurgence.

Art deco design represented modernism turned into fashion. Its products included both individually crafted luxury items and mass-produced wares, but, in either case, the intention was to create a sleek and anti-traditional elegance that symbolised wealth and sophistication.

The art deco style oozed luxury and opulence, with colours of white and gold, royal blue, dark green and soft pink. Geometric shapes, glamour and excess were also quite typical of the style.

Today, many are adopting the art deco style into their homes by adding exotic finishes such as pearl or tortoiseshell, displaying artwork and sculptures, bold colours, dramatic Hollywood elegance, neutral finishes and regal influences. Art deco was also all about curves, lots of delightful curves, especially on the exterior and interior walls, and shapes geometric shapes jutting across everywhere.

In Shepparton, there are quite a few remnants of the art deco style around town. The old Shepparton Law Courts and the Terminus Hotel are two prime local examples of the art deco style.