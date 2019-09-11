What to plant in spring

With a climate as diverse as ours, it’s best to know the most appropriate time to plant particular varieties in this area.

Following on from a freezing winter, which kept everybody indoors, spring is typically the time of year a lot of people like to get outside, green their thumbs and beautify their backyard.

If you are considering getting stuck into your garden in the forthcoming weeks, here are some tips with regards to which varieties you should plant:

Flowers and colour

To add colour to your garden, consider planting petunias, snapdragons, marigolds and geraniums during spring.

Fruits

In cool areas like Victoria, some fruits struggle and others flourish. If you are looking to plant some fruit during spring, consider planting strawberries, blueberries and passionfruit.

Vegetables

Some vegetables can grow really well when planted in spring. Around 70 days before the last spring frost, consider planting snow peas, tomato, zucchini, lettuces and celery.

Herbs

Spring is the greatest time to sow some of the best herbs, including basil, dill, mint and parsley. Many herbs that will grow well when planted during this time of the year too, including chives, coriander, dill, oregano, sage and thyme.