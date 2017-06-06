When one door closes, another opens David Lee

HAVING spent more than 30 years on the shores of Victoria Park Lake, the Coles Express Shell Service Station has closed its doors to make way for the new Shepparton Art Museum, but the old saying goes that when one door closes another opens, and that couldn’t be more accurate. Road users can still get the same great service from a new Coles Express that officially opened its doors at Riverside Plaza last week.

Coles Express retail area manager, Joshua Poort, who opened the Coles supermarket in Riverside Plaza as store manager in 2009, said the Coles Express team was delighted to bring a new and improved offering to Shepparton.

“We’re always looking at ways to deliver even greater convenience and support the everyday needs of shoppers and this new store offers a wider range and better value than ever,” Joshua said.

“The site will feature four fuel pumps and customers will notice a wider variety of convenient food offers, and of course, shoppers will still be able to save money on fuel and convenience purchases by redeeming their Coles supermarket docket.

“In addition to their standard pumps, the service station also offers two high-flow diesel pumps.”

The new store will be managed by Mel Mann, who has worked with Coles Express for eight years and was previously the store manager at Coles Express Shell Service Station.