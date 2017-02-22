Who will revamp GV Health? David Lee

THE SEARCH is now on for a major construction firm to build the $168.5M redevelopment of GV Health, with Expressions of Interest for the project now open.

The redevelopment will deliver three new operating theatres, two new wards and a larger emergency department so patients can get the care and surgeries they need faster, closer to home.

This will include 64 inpatient beds, 10 intensive care unit beds, seven operating theatres, a 12-bed maternity department, 10 special care nursery cots and a dedicated eight-bed paediatric ward.

The new emergency department will have 36 treatment spaces and a nine-bed short stay unit, doubling the current emergency capacity at the hospital. Meanwhile, dialysis patients will benefit from a new and expanded 16-chair unit.

Construction is expected to start by the end of the year and be completed in late 2020, with more than 140 jobs set to be created during the peak of construction.