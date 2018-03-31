William Cooper immortalised in bronze David Lee

HUNDREDS joined family and descendants of the last William Cooper at the Queen’s Gardens yesterday, when a bronze, life-sized statue of the influential leader was unveiled.

William Cooper was a Yorta Yorta man, Aboriginal activist, human rights advocate, defender of the oppressed, who established the Australian Aborigines’ League, the National Day of Mourning and is recognised as the Father of National Aboriginal and Islander Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC), and his influence reached outside the country, through his presentation of a petition against the persecution of Jews.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said, “I am particularly proud to represent council on this day in front of so many of William Cooper’s family and descendants.

“Not only can we be extremely proud of what William Cooper stood for, the whole of Greater Shepparton can be proud that a man such as this came from Yorta Yorta country. It is absolutely fitting that a man with such calibre, who fought tirelessly for human rights, has had a statue made in his honour right here in Shepparton.

“I hope this statue of William Cooper will continue to remind us all that human rights are paramount, regardless of race, colour or background.

“It is my sincere hope that William Cooper’s statue will be an example to all about the power individuals committed to making a difference.”

Statue sculptor, Pamela McKillop said, “He (William Cooper) had an extraordinary spirit; an insurmountable spirit. He saw that the way forward was not through bitterness.

“A man who understood injustice by instinct. He had both strength and gentility. A formidable force in being a true leader.

“He was six foot, solid, dapper in his grooming, a quiet man, prolific letter writer, a gentle warrior, had beautiful eyes…and (from that) I started drawing.

“Some time passed and I was informed that the William Cooper Memorial Committee had come together and liked my drawings and I had the go ahead to make a statue to honour this remarkable man.

“What an honour and a privilege. I was so thrilled to know I could play a part in the memorial piece.”