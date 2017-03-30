William Cooper to be immortalised in bronze David Lee

A STATUE is set to be erected at the Queens Gardens to honour the life of William Cooper.

The life size, bronze cast statue will be complete and ready to install in November, with the Queens Gardens selected as the site being a recognised iconic park.

William Cooper, an Australian Aboriginal political activist and community leader was born on Yorta Yorta country over 100 years ago. Some of William Cooper’s achievements include being responsible for the establishment of NAIDOC Week, for establishing the Aboriginal Advancement League, representing in parliament, enfranchisement and land rights and to King George V and putting together a petition to the German Consulate at the persecution of Jews several weeks after Kristallnacht in Germany (December 6, 1938).

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem is pleased Shepparton will now be able to truly honour and acknowledge William and his work.

“William Cooper was an amazing man, and placing a statue in his honour at the Queens Gardens will acknowledge his lasting local, national and international legacy and highlight his work and life.

“I am proud to have such a man from and recognised in our city, and I am excited to see it complete later this year,” Cr Adem said.