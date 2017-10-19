Win a colourful ride for a cause David Lee

A PINK Malvern Star bike valued at $400 and a basket filled with cosmetics and skincare to the value of $850 is up for grabs through a simple purchase of a raffle ticket at John Anderson Pharmacy, and it’s all for a good cause, with proceeds from the raffle going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The pink bike, courtesy of My Ride Shepparton, formally Don Ash Avanti Plus, was released last year as part of a breast cancer promotion run by Malvern Star and could be all yours.

John Anderson Pharmacy owner, John Anderson said, “We have been running our breast cancer drive for some time now and it was one of our staff members, Antonella who came up with the idea to add the bike in as a prize on top of the basket of goodies.

“The raffle is part of our annual drive to raise funds for the foundation, which we have run for four years now and on October 26 we will be running our cupcake day once again with funds also going towards the cause.

“For the last two years alone we have raised $2,700 to go to the Breast Cancer Foundation.”

My Ride Shepparton co-owners, Trevor and Jenny Morris said, “It’s a wonderful bike and it’s going to a fabulous cause so we were really pleased to get on board.

“With Malvern Star’s breast cancer promotion, Break The Cycle, last year producing these bikes, we thought it was only fitting that this bike should continue to go towards the cause it was designed for, which is great. Malvern Star are also running their special promotion for the cause again this year, where the bikes will retail at $100 less than normal.”

Tickets are three for $5 or $2 each and can be purchased at John Anderson Pharmacy, Wyndham Street, Shepparton and the lucky winner will be drawn on October 31.