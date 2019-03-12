IT IS incredibly easy to enter for your chance to win a share in $30,000 as part of the 2019 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.

All you have to do is spend a minimum of $10 at any of the participating businesses, fill out your entry form on the spot and then drop it into the ‘giveaway draw box’ in-store (it’s important to put your entry form into the box where you made your purchase).

Three entry forms will be drawn each week for the next five weeks and the lucky entrants will be notified by phone from The Adviser and receive a $1,000 GMCU debit card each.

You can enter as many times as you like, but you must have spent at least $10 at a participating outlet and submitted an official entry form.

In week six, the final week of the 2019 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway, all entries received over the previous weeks will go into the major prize draw with one lucky shopper drawn to win the major prize, a $5,000 GMCU Visa debit card and a $5,000 holiday voucher from Lyn McNaught Travel and eight lucky consolation prize winners each walking away with a $500 GMCU Visa debit card. One lucky staff member of a participating business, who has signed one of the winning entries throughout the giveaway, will also take away a $1,000 debit card (drawn after the major prize). And to top it off, there are also prizes for businesses that have a winning entry drawn at their store.

All you have to do is shop locally and you’re in for a chance to win. Look out for the participating stores and keep your eyes peeled for shops displaying the 2019 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway posters, entry forms and boxes for your chance to win and good luck.

See the full list of participating businesses on the below poster: