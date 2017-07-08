Win for Shepparton rail network David Lee

A WAY forward for the passenger rail network in the Goulburn Valley is a step closer thanks to the Federal Government last week announcing it would be providing $10M in funding towards Shepparton Freight Network Planning.

A total of $1.6B will be invested in Victorian regional rail infrastructure to provide better rail services right across the state, including $91M toward upgrades for the Bendigo to Echuca line, a joint $140M will go towards the north east line as well as the funding for the Shepparton Freight Network Planning.

Federal Member for Murray, the Hon Damian Drum MP said this investment in the Murray electorate will accelerate better rail services for the community.

“I am constantly contacted by constituents around the electorate about the poor conditions and infrequent rail services in our region. The Federal Coalition Government is investing in Australia’s regions to better connect them to our capital cities,” Mr Drum said

“The $10M Shepparton Passenger and Freight Rail Network Planning scheme must deliver a genuine vision and way forward for passenger rail in the Goulburn Valley. We need an evidence based report telling the Federal and State Government what needs to be done to deliver ten daily services to Melbourne.

“This $10M is a step towards building a stronger case for improved and more frequent passenger rail services to and from Melbourne. I am absolutely committed to getting better rail services for the Goulburn Valley.

“The North East Rail Line has been having issues for a number of years and is in desperate need of upgrading. The $140M joint investment will deliver more reliable services for passengers who use the train in the Strathbogie Shire.

“A better service to and from Bendigo will make life easier for many of the locals in Echuca who usually have to drive to Bendigo to get a train into the city. Echuca is one of our tourist hot spots, not only will the upgrade help people get to Melbourne, it will also provide more opportunities for people who live in Melbourne to make a trip to Echuca and beautiful the Murray River.

“The $91M for the Echuca Line will provide signalling upgrades to deliver extra services and shorter travel times between Bendigo and Echuca,” Mr Drum said.