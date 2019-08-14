Win tickets to The Great Outdoor Expo!

If you love the great outdoors, camping, fishing, or taking your 4×4 through rough-terrain, then this is something you don’t want to miss! The Great Outdoor Expo is just around the corner, and we’re giving away some double passes!

The three day event will showcase the latest in caravans, motorhomes, campervans and camper trailers, 4WD and 4×4 accessories, boats and fishing gear and demonstrations and activities for the whole family.

For your chance to win, place your name and phone number into an envelope and drop it off to our office at 219-225 Wyndham Street, Shepparton (across from the Queens Gardens).

The Great Outdoor Expo will be held at the Shepparton Showgrounds from August 30 to September 1 2019.