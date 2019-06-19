Win tickets to Winter Sessions and warm your soul

Are you looking to keep warm while enjoying the soulful sounds of local musicians? Do you want an interesting weekend escape where you can casually enjoy a drink amongst friends while being entertained by talented artists?

If this tickles your eardrums, then Shepparton’s iconic seasonal music event, Winter Sessions, is the perfect evening for you.

Winter Sessions is a cultural cornerstone of Shepparton that’s been quietly charming locals from The Vault for several years. Every month, a slew of hand-selected musicians provide the sonic backdrop for two evenings of fine dining and music.

Friday night Winter Sessions are for the casual music fan; those who want to enjoy a chat amongst friends as the music softly plays. Saturday night sessions are for hard-core music fans, with the audience encouraged to sit quietly and truly appreciate the music on these quieter evenings.

The next Winter Sessions will take place at The Vault on Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29. The line-up for the weekend will feature the talents of Second Echo, Braden Pullen and Ryan Meeking.

To celebrate the huge events, The Adviser and Winter Sessions are proud to be offering lucky locals the chance to win a general admission double pass to attend any of the four remaining events, taking place on the last weekend of every month between now and September.

To enter, simply search for The Adviser Winter Sessions competition on Facebook and comment on the post the name of the lucky music fan you’d like to take along with you. Alternatively, you can enter by emailing the name of yourself and the music fan you’d like take with you to [email protected] .

Entries close next Thursday, June 27. Winners will be notified via Facebook or email and must be able to collect their prize from The Adviser.