Winter meats treats at newly located butchery

WITH the convenience of being situated beside Finer Fruit in the Vaughan Street hub, GV Meats is committed to continuing to deliver the same quality service their name is renowned for at their great new location.

GV Meats owner and butcher with over 30 years experience, Mark Ryan continues to serve quality produce to the Goulburn Valley. With over 80 years in the industry, the Ryan family name is embedded in the region.

With both retail and wholesale services offered throughout the wider Goulburn Valley, GV Meats pride themselves on sourcing fresh local produce in a bigger and brighter premises.

“We’ve almost completed all our renovations and are settling in nicely at our new location.” Mark said, “At Vaughan Street, you can get all of your quality meats, poultry, fruit and vegetables all under the one roof.”

GV Meats is located inside Finer Fruit at 35 Vaughan Street, Shepparton. For wholesale enquires, give Mark and the team a call on 5821 3125. Trading hours are Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm, Saturday from 7am to 2:30pm and is closed on Sunday.