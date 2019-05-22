Winter warning on roads

WITH winter approaching, visibility in the evenings is reducing, prompting a call for road users to be extra careful while out and about.

Last year between January 1 and May 22 there were two fatalities on Greater Shepparton’s roads, but worryingly this figure has increased with seven fatalities recorded from January 1 to May 22 this year.

Last year Victoria recorded its lowest ever number of road deaths in a calendar year, but 2019 has already shown that there is no room for complacency.

Minister for Roads, Road Safety and Transport Accident Commission (TAC), Jaala Pulford said, “We are deeply concerned about the heartbreaking start to the year on our roads and one of our biggest concerns is the disproportionate number of deaths in regional areas.

“We’re urging all Victorians to look out for each other on the roads, plan ahead, be patient and make safe choices to ensure everyone gets to where they’re going safely.”

TAC chief executive officer, Joe Calafiore said, “Most of the deaths on our roads this year have been a result of a simple mistake, and on a high-speed regional road, mistakes often lead to fatal consequences.